Independent inquiry to examine North’s mother and baby homes

An investigation into Northern Ireland’s mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries will be independent and put the needs of victims first, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster has declared.

The move follows research from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster into eight mother and baby homes and four Magdalene laundries run by the Catholic and Protestant churches between 1922 and 1990.

Speaking in the Assembly in the wake of the publication of the research, the First Minister said the treatment of so many women and girls had been “shameful”.

It was with “huge regret that we acknowledge the pain of those experiences and the hurt caused … None of us should be proud of how our society shunned women in these circumstances, and of their experiences” in the homes, she said.

The inquiry would be “co-designed with victims and survivors and will give them the opportunity to influence the outcome of the investigation, how it should be conducted and who should participate in it”, she added.

However, some victims and survivors have said it falls short of a public inquiry, and have questioned the length of time it will take to establish the investigation.

“This ground-breaking research sheds new light on the industrial-scale suffering experienced by generations of women and girls,” said Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International.

“However, many questions remain unanswered. When addressing allegations of serious and systemic human rights violations, academic research, no matter how good, can be no substitute for a properly empowered, independent investigation,” he said.

Ms Foster did not rule out a public inquiry, saying it “may well be the outcome of that process but victims and survivors will be given the opportunity to influence that”.

Key differences

The 534-page report by academics at Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University found 10,500 women were admitted to mother and baby homes and about 3,000 women to Magdalene laundries in the North during that period.

It identified “strong similarities” with the situation in the Republic outlined in the recent report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, but also some key differences.

However, a number of significant outstanding questions remain, particularly around infant mortality rates and adoption processes and practices.

“There are questions around consent regarding adoption, questions around cross-Border adoptions and certainly big questions around mortality rates of infants taken to be adopted or taken away from the mother in these institutions, and we do not know what the outcomes were,” said Judith Gillespie, who chaired the working group that brought forward the report’s recommendations.

Ms Foster said the investigation would look at the unanswered questions around infant mortality in homes, including “some distressing accounts of mass graves”.

Access was needed to church records, she said, and there was work to be done over whether there were forced or legally questionable adoptions in the mother and baby homes.

Researchers investigated homes run by the Good Shepherd Sisters and Legion of Mary in Belfast and Newry and by Protestant denominations in Belfast, as well as laundries run by the Good Shepherd Sisters in Belfast, Derry and Newry and by the Salvation Army in Belfast, and facilities run by local authorities and charities in Belfast and Coleraine, Co Derry.

Church reactions

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, told the BBC he had not yet read the report but said “religious orders made up a minority of those who managed the homes”.

The Presbyterian church “unreservedly” apologised for its role.

Ms Foster said that about 86 per cent of the women and girls in the homes were from Northern Ireland, with about 11.5 per cent from the South and a “small number” from Britain.

The youngest person to be admitted was 12 and the oldest was 44. “Shockingly, around one-third of those admitted were under the age of 19,” Ms Foster said. A number were victims of sexual crime, including rape and incest.

Ms Foster said it was “indisputable that there was considerable movement of babies from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland”.

At least 550 babies were moved from four church-run homes in Belfast and Newry between 1930 and 1990.

Ms Foster said this had been raised with Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman in the Republic, and he had “committed to consider the scope for co-operation” regarding the cross-Border adoption of babies.

However, Ms Foster said that the northern research had found “no evidence of some of the appalling living conditions found by the commission” in the Republic.

There were no unaccompanied children in mother and baby homes in the North, and women gave birth in hospitals or private nursing homes, she said.

She added that an estimated 32 per cent of infants were sent to baby homes following separation from their birth mother. Others were fostered, while about a quarter of babies were placed for adoption.

She also said there was “no evidence” of vaccine trials having taken place.