Number of Irish measles cases more than triples between 2017 and 2018

The number of measles cases in Ireland has increased more than three-fold, according to a United Nations (UN) report that warns millions of children worldwide are missing out on the measles vaccine.

More than 20 million children a year worldwide have not received the measles vaccines in the past eight years, while an estimated 169 million children missed out on the first dose of the vaccine between 2010 and 2017 – equating to 21.1 million children a year on average.

In Ireland, the number of cases have risen by 244 per cent, increasing from 25 cases in 2017 to 86 cases in 2018. There have been 48 cases of measles in Ireland so far this year and the vaccination rate was estimated to be 92 per cent in 2017, up from 86 per cent in 2009.

The UN has warned that widening pockets of unvaccinated children creates a pathway to the measles outbreaks hitting several countries around the world today.

“The foundation for the global measles outbreaks we are witnessing today was laid years ago,” said Peter Power, Unicef Ireland chief executive. “The measles virus will always find unvaccinated children. If we are serious about averting the spread of this dangerous but preventable disease, we need to vaccinate every child, in rich and poor countries alike.”

Describing measles as “one of the most infectious diseases”, Dr Lucy Jessop, head of the HSE national immunisation office, warned that one case could infect up to 18 people. “It is spread by coughing and sneezing, and by close contact with an infected individual,” said Dr Jessop. “As we enter the summer season with families and individuals travelling on holidays, no person or country is beyond the reach of the measles virus.”

The only protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, says Dr Jessop. “We need to increase uptake rates to the target of 95 per cent to make sure that measles does not circulate here. This is important for everybody but is particularly vital to protect young babies as they cannot receive the MMR vaccine until they are 12 months old.”

The rising number of children missing out on their first dose of the measles vaccine has resulted in a greater vulnerability to the disease. The measles infections worldwide nearly quadrupled in the first quarter of 2019 against the same period in 2018 to 112,163 cases, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

In 2017, some 110,000 people, most of them children, died from measles - up 22 per cent from the year before, Unicef said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can kill and can cause blindness, deafness or brain damage. It is spreading in outbreaks in many parts of the world, including in the United States, Europe, the Philippines, Tunisia and Thailand.

Two doses of the measles vaccine are essential to protect children and the WHO says 95 per cent vaccine coverage is needed for “herd immunity” against measles.

But due to lack of access, poor health systems, complacency, and in some cases fear or scepticism about vaccines, Unicef said, the global coverage of the first dose of the measles vaccine was reported at 85 per cent in 2017 – a level that has remained similar for the past decade. Global coverage for the second dose is even lower, at 67 percent.

Among high-income countries, the United States – which is fighting its biggest measles outbreak in almost 20 years – topped Unicef’s list of places with the most children missing the first dose of the vaccine between 2010 and 2017, at more than 2.5 million.

Next came France and Britain, with more than 600,000 and 500,000 unvaccinated children, respectively, during the same period.

In poorer countries, the situation is “critical”, Unicef’s report found. Nigeria in 2017, for example, had the highest number of children under one-year-old who missed out on the first dose, at nearly four million. It was followed by India, with 2.9 million, Pakistan and Indonesia, with 1.2 million each, and Ethiopia, with 1.1 million.

Additional reporting from Reuters