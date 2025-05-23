Ireland weather: Unsettled weekend ahead as cooler conditions and rain spread across country

Weather in Ireland will be 'cooler and breezier than recent times', according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Alan Betson

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread eastward across the country on Friday afternoon into evening, according to Met Éireann.

However, the forecaster said rainfall amounts will be small, especially in southern areas.

The weather in Ireland over the coming days will be “cooler and breezier than recent times” and generally unsettled with rain and showers, it said.

There will be mist and hill fog on Friday afternoon, with highest temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees.

Rain will clear from eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster early on Friday night. It will stay mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, mist and fog.

Saturday morning will be generally cloudy with scattered patches of light rain, mist and fog. A spell of heavier and more persistent rain will extend across the country from the southwest through the afternoon and will be followed by scattered showers, some heavy.

It will become increasingly breezy, with moderate-to-fresh southwesterly winds developing and highest temperatures between 14 and 19 degrees.

Saturday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, with a few heavy ones possible in the northwest early in the night.

Sunday will be a noticeably cooler and fresher day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a fresh westerly breeze.

Showers will become mainly confined to the north and west on Sunday night. Cloud will increase overnight and may bring some rain or drizzle into the southwest towards morning.

Monday is due to be unsettled, with rain or showers across the country and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday is set to be “cloudy and wet” with rain extending from the southwest. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees.