Teachers voice grave concerns about health implications if Leaving Cert goes ahead

Teachers’ unions have voiced grave concerns with Department of Education officials about the health implications for members if the Leaving Cert goes ahead later this summer.

Both unions met on Wednesday night to discuss these issues and what role their members may be prepared to play in grading Leaving Cert students if the exams are cancelled.

It followed a planning meeting attended by Minister for Education Joe McHugh on Wednesday during which a number of alternatives to the written exams were discussed, including predicted or expected grades.

These alternative options involve teachers’ grading their own students based on past coursework, a proposal which has been a source of major opposition within teachers’ unions in the past.

The executive committees of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) both met on Wednesday evening to consider their options.

Both unions are understood to have had a side meeting with department officials yesterday where serious concerns were expressed over whether measures could be taken to protect their members’ health.

It is understood that some of their concerns relate to the safety thresholds for numbers that will be allowed in classrooms and exam halls.

Viable alternative Their views will be crucial is determining what viable alternative assessment options can be put forward.

Both unions previously succeeded in shooting down plans by the Department of Education for teachers to grade their own students for Junior Cycle students in recent years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Education Joe McHugh thanked represenstatives of groups for teachers, schools and parents who took part in a confidential advisory group meeting.

“Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice.”

It is understood that a number of different types of assessment were discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, including the option of allowing students to opt for predicted grades and sit the exams themselves in July/August if they wish.

The practicalities of running the exams in the context of social distancing and public health advice were also discussed.

The advisory group of stakeholders included representatives of students, parents, teachers, school leadership and management bodies, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and the Department.

‘Inherently unfair’

The Higher Education Authority also attended the meeting to assist feeding back to consultations it is involved with across the third level sector.

In addition, the advisory group received updates on the measures that have been put in place to support the wellbeing of students at this time.

Mr McHugh has said the Department of Education plan remains that the exams are due to go ahead on July 29th, subject to public health advice.

However, a new survey shows an overwhelming majority of Leaving Cert students want the exams to be cancelled and replaced with estimated grades.

The survey of 24,000 sixth years by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union conducted in recent days shows just 15 per cent want the exams to go ahead on July 29th.

By contrast, some some 79 per cent want the exams to be cancelled and replaced with predicted or estimated grades. The survey size represents a sample of almost 39 per cent of all Leaving Cert students.

Ciara Fanning, the union’s president, said the union will continue to advocate for and represent the interests of second-level students through its involvement in regular Department of Education meetings.

“This survey reinforces our mandate for clarification now - particularly as an increasing number of students are now in favour of cancellation and a thoughtful process established to ensure fairness and equity to all,” she said.