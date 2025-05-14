Driver in car crash that led to deaths of Monaghan teenagers jailed for seven years

Anthony McGinn arriving at Monaghan Circuit Criminal Court, Co Monaghan on Wednesday after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 61-year-old Co Monaghan man has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers almost two years ago.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) died after the car they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree in the Legnakeely area on July 31st 2023 while on their way to a debs ball.

At Monaghan Courthouse on Wednesday, Anthony McGinn from Drumloo, Newbliss, was also disqualified from driving for 15 years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. -PA