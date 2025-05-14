Tipperary top of Munster under-20 hurling roll of honour with victory over Clare

Clare’s Sean Boyce and Jim Ryan of Tipperary in the Munster U-20 hurling championship final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship final: Tipperary 3-19 Clare 1-20

A controversial black-card penalty proved the turning point as Tipperary jumped clear at the top of the Munster Under-20 hurling roll of honour.

The Premier’s 23rd title was secured with a Darragh McCarthy penalty after Clare wing-back Jamie Moylan was sinbinned, soon followed by Cathal English’s clinching goal. In total Tipperary outscored Clare by 2-3 to 0-1 with an extra man in front of 6,476 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

McCarthy landed 1-8 from placed balls. But fellow senior Oisín O’Donoghue was a deserved man of the match. He notched 1-3 and was fouled for five close-range frees.

Tipperary captain Sam O’Farrell was withdrawn from the starting team after his exertions against the Clare seniors. When Fred Hegarty’s penalty pushed their opponents a goal ahead in the 43rd minute, the Nenagh star was immediately introduced. He lifted the trophy alongside Paddy McCormack as Brendan Cummins’ side advance to a second consecutive All-Ireland final.

They will face either Dublin or Kilkenny.

Clare made the first big move with four points in a row, all contributed by their half-forward line. Hegarty landed one each from a free and play. He would finish with 1-12 to his name.

Tipperary responded with a 1-6 charge in the next eight minutes. McCarthy converted two frees, but Clare fell asleep for his third. The Toomevara talent tapped it sideways to the unmarked O’Donoghue, who fired low to the net. An English brace made it 1-8 to 0-6.

Tipperary should have netted back-to-back goal chances. McCormack smacked the crossbar, O’Donoghue’s rebound was scooped over the empty net, and then McCormack kicked wide of the target.

Clare outscored them from there to the break to narrow the gap to one, 1-11 to 0-13.

Hegarty carried that momentum into the second half with the opening three points, including two superb scores from play.

Then Harry Doherty drew a penalty after his initial shot was blocked. Hegarty buried it to the bottom corner. Clare led by four, 1-18 to 1-14, but the game turned on Ciarán O’Regan’s next penalty call.

He black-carded Moylan for his flick on Conor Martin, and McCarthy fired to the top corner. Tipperary hammered home their advantage after an O’Donoghue sideline led to a goalmouth scramble, with English sidefooting the sliotar across the line.

Clare got back within a score entering stoppage time, but two McCarthy frees secured the silverware.

TIPPERARY: E Horgan; C O’Reilly, P O’Dwyer, A O’Halloran; A Ryan, J Ryan, D Ryan; J Egan (0-1), A Daly; C English (1-2), C Martin (0-2), D Costigan; D McCarthy (1-8, 1-0 penalty, 0-8 frees), P McCormack (0-2), O‘Donoghue (1-3). Subs: S O’Farrell for D Ryan (43), J Ormond (0-1) for Costigan (48), C Fitzpatrick for Daly (53), M Cawley for Martin (60).

CLARE: M Sheedy; J Cahill, F Ó Bhroin, E Gunning; J Moylan, J Hegarty, E McMahon; D Costelloe (0-1), R Kilroy (0-1); J Organ (0-2), J O’Neill (0-2), F Hegarty (1-12, 1-0 penalty, 0-9 frees); S Boyce (0-1), D Stritch, M Collins (0-1). Subs: H Doherty for Boyce (40), R Loftus for Organ (49), L Crotty for Collins (52), T Lohan for Kilroy (60).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork)