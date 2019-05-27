Ian Bailey absent as homicide trial begins in Paris

Ian Bailey, an Englishman living in west Cork, has gone on trial in absentia in Paris for the voluntary homicide of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996.

Neither Mr Bailey nor his lawyers are attending the week-long trial.

If convicted, Mr Bailey could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Mr Bailey has been a virtual prisoner in west Cork since France issued European arrest warrants for him in 2010 and again in 2016. Ireland twice refused to extradite him. If he ever leaves Ireland, he risks arrest and transfer to France for a re-trial in his presence.

Because he will not attend his trial, Mr Bailey cannot appeal the verdict. His French lawyer, Dominique Tricaud, appealed the July 27th, 2016 decision to send him to trial. The Paris Appeals Court and Court of Cassation, France’s supreme court, last year rejected Mr Bailey’s attempts to avoid trial.

On the first day of trial, presiding Judge Frederique Aline — the president of the court — read out the details of thekilling of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

The court heard that the victim suffered multiple blows to the head and body with a blunt object, and that a breeze block was lying close to her body covered in bloodstains.

The attack had been so violent that blood stains were found spattered up to a metre square around the body, and she was wearing only long johns, a T-shirt and walking boots without socks.

Judge Aline listed the many twists and turns of the case has taken over the years including the testimony of Marie Farrell — a local woman who initially claimed she had seen Bailey walking towards the victim’s home on the night of the killing, a claim she later retracted.

The court heard how in the days after the killing, several witnesses said Mr Bailey had scratches in his hands and forearms, which he claimed he’d acquired while cutting down a Christmas tree.

The first witness was private investigator Michel Larousse, who was tasked with giving evidence on the victim’s personality after conducting interviews with her friends and family.

He said Ms Toscan du Plantier was “very independent”, adding “at times she wanted to be with people and there were moments she wanted to be on her own”. Mr Larousse said Sophie “wasn’t afraid of much” even in situations that carried a risk.

He gave the example of the time she had allowed a homeless person to sleep in her car, and the time she had invited another homeless man to have a meal with her.

Mr Larousse said the evidence indicated the person who killed Ms Toscan du Plantier was not someone she was afraid of and she did not see it coming.

The victim’s son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, who was 14 when she was murdered, has been at the forefront of the family’s campaign for justice and was seated in the court along with her brothers, uncle and parents.

The French court has cited 30 witnesses, most of them Irish. But it is not clear how many will travel to Paris.

In the event of a conviction, French authorities are likely to issue a third European arrest warrant. The victim’s family have expressed hope that Ireland would then turn him over.

Mr Bailey is unlikely to serve time in a French prison, however. An Irish legal source with experience of the case said Ireland considers in absentia trials a violation of the right to self-defence, and thought it unlikely Ireland would extradite Mr Bailey.

Evidence cited against Mr Bailey in French court documents derives from the file transferred by the Garda to the French investigating magistrate in December 2008. – Additional reporting: PA