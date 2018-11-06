Homeless man found dead in Dublin city centre

The body of a homeless man believed to be sleeping rough was discovered near Christ Church Cathedral, in Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the “sudden death” of a male in his 40s, “discovered on Cook Street on the 6th of November 2018 at 8am,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

The man was a Polish national, and gardaí are working under the assumption the man was sleeping rough, according to one source.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on Tuesday morning.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and brought to city morgue where a post mortem will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Anthony Flynn, head of voluntary group Inner City Helping Homeless, said it was not acceptable people were dying on the streets.

“This brings to 27 the number of street deaths in as little as 16 months,” he said. Mr Flynn said the emergency accommodation system was in “turmoil” ahead of the winter period. “We need an immediate emergency intervention,” he said.