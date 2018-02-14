Co Dublin girl (3) dies in hospital after alleged assault on Saturday

A three-year-old girl who was on life-support after an alleged assault in her home in Co Dublin at the weekend has died.

The child was taken to hospital by ambulance with a Garda escort after emergency services were called to a house in Aubrey Grove, Shankill, south Dublin, at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

The girl was being treated in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, where she was in an induced coma. However, her life-support was withdrawn on Tuesday morning and she was pronounced dead.

A woman in her 40s was charged with assault when she appeared at a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday evening.

The woman was charged with assault causing harm to the child under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

She was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Bray District Court on Thursday.