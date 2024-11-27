Christmas gifts for people who are impossible to buy for

Leo spiral earrings, €48; onedamelane.com
National Gallery of Ireland Calendar 2025, €15.95; shop.nationalgallery.ie
Robin shawl cardigan in eggshell, €194.95, The Haven collection from IrelandsEye; www.irelandseyeknitwear.com
Four cup espresso maker, Dolce & Gabbana X Bialetti, €105; avoca.com
Unframed print by Bernadette Madden, €100; sofinearteditions.com
Round artisan vase, €75, Paul Costelloe Living; dunnesstores.com
Adare Manor X Fiachra Crowley ceramics, from €20; adaremanor.com
The Irish Country House: A New Vision, Robert O’Byrne, Photographs Luke White, Rizzoli, €60
Moka coffee in a tin, Dolce & Gabbana, €19; avoca.com
The Shelbourne Grande Dame candle, €35, created by Cloon Keen; theshelbourne.com
Jo Browne Day & Night Oil gift set, €49.99; standun.com=
Small braided pattern lamp, €34.99; shop.russborough.ie
Cryo Cool Skin Tool, €25, Seoulista; boots.ie
National Gallery Ireland Diary 2025, €20; shop.nationalgallery.ie
Mabel pure wool throw, McNutt of Donegal, €86.99; standun.com
An Eye for Couture, A Collector’s Exploration of 20th Century Fashion, edited by Caroline Evans, Betül Basaran, Mei Mei Rado, Photography by Katrina Lawson Johnston, Prestel, €77
Dinkey Ultem fountain pen, €88; gravitaspens.com
Jewel Garden Designer Border, by Leonie Cornelius €120; leoniecornelius.com
Classic suede belt, €95, Kempt; brownthomas.com
The Foraois Self-Care Box, €75; duine.ie
Eat Out at Home, Neven Maguire, Gill Books, €24.99.
