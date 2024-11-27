Life & StyleIt's Christmas

Christmas gifts for people who are impossible to buy for

We’ve selected stylish gifts that will pass muster with even the pickiest people on your shopping list

Grande Dame Candle
Penny McCormick
Wed Nov 27 2024 - 05:00

Leo spiral earrings, €48; onedamelane.com

National Gallery of Ireland Calendar 2025, €15.95; shop.nationalgallery.ie

Robin shawl cardigan in eggshell, €194.95, The Haven collection from IrelandsEye; www.irelandseyeknitwear.com

Four cup espresso maker, Dolce & Gabbana X Bialetti, €105; avoca.com

Unframed print by Bernadette Madden, €100; sofinearteditions.com

Round artisan vase, €75, Paul Costelloe Living; dunnesstores.com

Adare Manor X Fiachra Crowley ceramics, from €20; adaremanor.com

The Irish Country House: A New Vision, Robert O’Byrne, Photographs Luke White, Rizzoli, €60

Moka coffee in a tin, Dolce & Gabbana, €19; avoca.com

The Shelbourne Grande Dame candle, €35, created by Cloon Keen; theshelbourne.com

Jo Browne Day & Night Oil gift set, €49.99; standun.com=

Small braided pattern lamp, €34.99; shop.russborough.ie

Cryo Cool Skin Tool, €25, Seoulista; boots.ie

National Gallery Ireland Diary 2025, €20; shop.nationalgallery.ie

Mabel pure wool throw, McNutt of Donegal, €86.99; standun.com

An Eye for Couture, A Collector’s Exploration of 20th Century Fashion, edited by Caroline Evans, Betül Basaran, Mei Mei Rado, Photography by Katrina Lawson Johnston, Prestel, €77

Dinkey Ultem fountain pen, €88; gravitaspens.com

Jewel Garden Designer Border, by Leonie Cornelius €120; leoniecornelius.com

Classic suede belt, €95, Kempt; brownthomas.com

The Foraois Self-Care Box, €75; duine.ie

Eat Out at Home, Neven Maguire, Gill Books, €24.99.

