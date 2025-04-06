Shamrock Rovers footballer Dylan Watts: ‘My time in England was tough’

How agreeable are you?

I’d find myself quite agreeable, to be fair. I’d consider myself to be quite easy-going. I don’t tend to be in too many arguments, and wouldn’t hold many grudges.

What’s your middle name and what do you think of it?

It’s Billy. And I’m not too sure why it’s Billy. It kind of flows with my whole name. I’m not named after anyone, I don’t think. It’s a grand name. Not many people ever call me by my middle name.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

Besides Dublin I’d probably say somewhere like Rosslare. My mate has a place down in Rosslare and most summers we’d be golfing and stuff like that. And when you get a nice bit of weather, it’s an unbelievable place with a bit of sun. And obviously the beaches down there. I love Dublin as well. I find Dublin to be amazing, with great people and great things to do.

Describe yourself in three words

Honest. Easy-going. Good-humoured.

READ MORE

When did you last get angry?

I can’t really remember. I’m not entirely sure of when I was last angry, to be honest. Maybe a bit annoyed during training, if I wasn’t doing well during training, or something like that.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

I’d probably say my grandad. I lost him four or five years ago. I would have been close to him. I miss everything about him. He lived in Stillorgan and I was only down the road from there so I would call up quite often. I’d spend time with him and call in after training, and have a cup of tea with him. Just simple stuff really.

What’s your strongest childhood memory?

In sixth class I played in Croke Park for Holly Park Boys’ School in a hurling final. I remember the occasion. The whole day that it was and playing that stadium. We won as well. It was the final, so the whole school went, which was brilliant. Your family was allowed to go as well. Just the whole day, it’s probably the one I remember the most.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I’m a middle child. I have one brother and two sisters. My brother and one sister are older, and then I have a younger sister. I don’t think it defines me. Though the older ones would always say that I was the favourite child in the family. But no, I don’t think it defines me. We’re quite a close family.

What do you expect to happen when you die?

I’m not really sure. It’s the very unknown, isn’t it? I do believe in life after death, though. I think I’ll go to heaven. It’s obviously quite a tricky one, isn’t it? I do believe there’s life after death but I’m not entirely sure what kind, to be honest.

When were you happiest?

To be fair I’m always happy. It’s a hard one to answer. In terms of my job and everything, it has been going really well for the last few years, but it’s hard to put a finger on one exact time. But the last few years have been really good to me.

Which actor would play you in a biopic about your life?

I’d say Leonardo DiCaprio because he’s my favourite actor. Most of his movies are unreal and the characters he plays within the movies are brilliant.

What’s your biggest career/personal regret?

I’m not really one who works off this kind of stuff, but I would say my time in England. It was tough over there. I didn’t really ever break into the first team. It wasn’t a regret, but it was something that could have gone better. I was over with Leicester City. I was 18 years old when I went over and I came back when I was around 21. I’ve no real personal regrets.

Have you any psychological quirks?

When it comes to football, I have one. I always put my left shin guard on first. And I don’t know why, but I always do. I notice that I do it, but I’ve never really understood why. And I’ve always stuck with it.

In conversation with Jen Hogan.