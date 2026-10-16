Church services

CATHEDREALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE TWENTIETH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST– sung by the Cathedral Choir - Jackson in G, Wesley: Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus,

Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG –sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Noble in B minor, Psalm: 93, Harris: Strengthen ye the weak hands. Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.St A. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D.Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun; and Visitor. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/