Che Guevara’s lucky Irish cigar lighter among historical items up for auction

Che Guevara's 'Ireland' lighter is among lots of historical interest going under the hammer at the Gormleys Signature Sale in November. Photograph: Robert Malone/Gormleys Dublin/PA Wire

Che Guevara’s Irish cigar lighter is among the items set to go under the hammer in an online auction of historic memorabilia this month.

The lighter bought at Shannon Airport during a chance visit will be auctioned alongside a remarkable array of items which includes the Bible Michael Collins had with him when he was assassinated, a newly discovered copy of Wolfe Tone’s speech from the dock and Phil Lynott’s bass guitar.

Guevara, who had distant Irish heritage, found himself in Ireland by chance when his Prague-to-Havana flight was diverted to Shannon with engine trouble in 1965.

He bought the lighter, which has a high guide of €2,300, at the duty-free shop and called it his lucky Irish lighter.

He used it until after his unsuccessful rebellion campaign in the Congo in 1966, at which point he gave it to Fidel Castro’s mistress, Natty Revuelta Clews, telling her it was not so lucky.

The Gormleys Signature Sale brings together key figures from Irish and international history, as well as items from pop culture, and runs online until November 14th.

Antiques expert Niall Mullen said that every item in the auction “tells a tale from history”.

“There has rarely been such a collection brought to market that will resonate with so many people,” he said.

Also up for sale is the King James Bible which was issued to Collins when he took up a role as a post office worker in London in 1906, and an original of the speech of Theobald Wolfe Tone, delivered in the dock during his trial for treason in 1798.

Viewings for these items will take place at Gormleys Dublin from November 2nd-5th, and at Gormleys Belfast from November 9th-11th, with the timed online auction closing on November 14th. – PA