Castleknock past pupils union warns members over wrongful abuse accusations

The Vincentian Community, which runs the west Dublin school and several others, has disclosed 46 people had reported being allegedly abused by priests of the order. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The Castleknock College past pupils union has issued a warning to former students to be careful “no innocent person is wrongly accused” of being a child abuser, following recent revelations of past alleged sexual abuse at the fee-paying school.

The Vincentian Community, which runs the west Dublin school and several others, has disclosed 46 people had reported being allegedly abused by priests of the order.

Earlier this week a former pupil of the boarding school, Tom Maher (59), came forward to publicly disclose being allegedly sexually abused in the school by a priest on two occasions during the 1970s.

The priest accused of abusing him, who is currently living abroad, said he had no comment to make when questioned about the claims this week.

READ MORE

In recent days further past pupils have come forward to report suffering alleged sexual and physical abuse by priests at the school.

In correspondence on Friday, the Castleknock past pupils union said it extended “its profound solidarity to any person who suffered abuse whilst a pupil at Castleknock College and indeed to all survivors”.

The group said it would encourage anyone who experienced past abuse in the school to come forward.

Aidan McCullen, president of the past pupils union, said while forums on Facebook or WhatsApp were popular, former students should be cautious when discussing the matter.

“It is important that those who have suffered abuse have their anonymity protected and that no innocent person is wrongly accused of or implicated in abuse,” his email said.

The correspondence appealed to all former pupils, known as pastmen, “to be thoughtful and sensitive when using any social media platforms or open discussion forums”.

“While the union does not have the necessary expertise to offer professional support, advice and assistance, we would like to see those affected by any abuse receiving the support and help that they need,” it said.

“The Vincentian community has invited anyone who was harmed in this way to come forward and avail of their support,” it added.

The disclosures of past alleged abuse in schools run by the Vincentians follow major revelations of past abuse in Blackrock College and its feeder school Willow Park.

Nearly 300 people have come forward to allege they were abused in schools run by the Spiritans, which ran Blackrock College and Willow Park.

Speaking on Friday, Minister for Education Norma Foley said the Government is considering a “survivor-led” inquiry into the handling of child sexual abuse in schools.

She said although there are Garda inquiries into allegations of abuse, the Government will be “proactive” in working with survivors of abuse to scope out how to move forward without impacting any criminal investigations.

“The Government is currently looking at what opportunities there are and how best to proceed,” she said.