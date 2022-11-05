Silent protest to be staged as Listowel church

Flowers are to be laid on Sunday at the front of St Mary’s Church Listowel, the scene of controversial sermons last weekend which described gay sex as a mortal sin, and also condemned transgenderism, abortion and contraception for teenagers.

The event is being as an expression of support for the LGBTQ+ community and will take place during the main Sunday mass.

Members of the Green party in Kerry are among those supporting the gathering.

Flowers will be gathered and laid near the church to highlight that Kerry has a LGBTQ+ community and that they also belong to God, according to a statement.

A sermon given at Sunday mass recently in Listowel told how sex between two men and two women was a sin. Some people left the mass in protest.

“This event is in response to a sermon on October 30th made by Father Sean Sheehy. It will be a silent event that wishes to provide an opportunity to those who empathise with those mentioned in the sermon and wish to act in solidarity with the rainbow community in Kerry and throughout Ireland,” according to a statement issued by Killarney Green Party representative Diarmaid Griffin.

“It brings great sadness to my heart that someone ‘so holy’ can think that he can decide who are the children of God, and who is not,” said Dzana Raszewska, one of the organisers of the protest.

“So this Sunday, as a support to LGBTQ+, bit also true Christians who never wanted to be part of this, we are bringing flowers in front of the church” said Ms Raszewska.

“Everyone is welcome, but please note that no hate speech, anger or pointing fingers is allowed. No hate is ever healed by giving the hate back”, she said.

The event will take place at 11:35am and the public are urged to bring flowers and peaceful messages.