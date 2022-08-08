Termination notices rise 58% at Residential Tenancies Board

There were 2,913 eviction notices served so far in 2022 compared to 1,845 in the last six months of 2021

The number of termination notices received by the Residential Tenancies Board rose by 58 per cent in the first six months of 2022 compared to the previous six months.

There were 2,913 eviction notices served so far in 2022 compared to 1,845 in the last six months of 2021.

Sinn Féin spokesman on housing Eoin Ó Broin has called on the Minister for Housing to convene an “urgent meeting” on the rental crisis following the rise in number of landlords choosing to leave the rental market.

A ban on evictions during the lockdown periods of the Covid-19 pandemic last year lowered the number of termination notices. However, the eviction moratorium was lifted in April 2021, and numbers have been rising significantly since then.

The number of Notices of Terminations in the first quarter of 2021 was 352, but in the second quarter, this increased to 841.

The figures were released to Mr Ó Broin by the Residential Tenancies Board. Mr Ó Broin said the figures were “very alarming and require urgent action”.

“The number of notices to quit has soared in recent months, which will see a dramatic escalation in evictions in the near future. The Minister for Housing needs to convene an urgent meeting to address this clear crisis in the rental sector,” he said.

The meeting should include the Residential Tenancies Board, tenants and landlords’ representative organisations, and the Opposition housing spokespeople, he said.

“We urgently need a crisis intervention plan to slow down the disorderly exit of private landlords exiting the rental market.”