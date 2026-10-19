Employers increasingly value graduates who can combine business knowledge with strong interpersonal skills, creativity, commercial awareness and an understanding of global consumers. Photograph: Getty

Question

My son is in sixth year and has no idea what he wants to study. We live in the midwest and he enjoys meeting people, loves the idea of travel and working internationally, and has a strong interest in business.

He is not sure he wants a traditional business degree and is looking for something that could lead to a wide range of career opportunities.

Are there any alternative options he should consider?

Answer

Many students find themselves in exactly this position as they progress towards the end of their school life. They know what they enjoy but are unsure how to turn those interests into a career.

If your son enjoys people, travel, business, and the idea of working in exciting international environments, there are a number of degree options he might consider.

TUS offers a number of business studies with events and hospitality management, with an international placement, at their Athlone campus. ATU offers a number of similar hospitality and events management programmes from their Letterkenny and Sligo campuses.

A new degree your son might also consider is the Bachelor of Business Studies in Global Luxury & Experience Management, offered by Shannon College of Hotel Management, University of Galway.

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This innovative programme has been developed in response to the growing global demand for graduates who understand not just business, but also how to create exceptional customer experiences and manage premium brands. While the title includes the word “luxury”, the degree opens doors to a much broader range of industries than many students might initially realise.

Students develop core business skills in areas such as marketing, management, finance, digital business, innovation and entrepreneurship. Alongside this, they learn how leading global organisations design and deliver memorable experiences that build customer loyalty and brand value.

One of the key attractions of the programme is its international focus. Students have opportunities to gain global experience through industry placements or international study opportunities, helping them build professional networks and practical skills before they graduate.

The breadth of career opportunities is particularly appealing for students who are unsure of exactly where they want to specialise. Graduates may pursue careers in Luxury brands and fashion, Premium retail management, Hospitality and tourism, Events and experiential marketing, Real estate and property services, Customer experience management, Business development and sales, Brand and marketing management, and Entrepreneurship and start-ups.

In today’s economy, organisations across many sectors are competing on customer experience as much as on product or price. Employers increasingly value graduates who can combine business knowledge with strong interpersonal skills, creativity, commercial awareness and an understanding of global consumers.

The programme is delivered at Shannon College of Hotel Management, which has built an international reputation for producing highly employable graduates with strong industry connections. Its emphasis on professional development means students gain experience that employers genuinely value.

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For students who enjoy working with people, are curious about the world and want a business degree that offers variety and flexibility, this programme provides an exciting alternative to more traditional business courses. Importantly, it does not lock students into a single career path. Instead, it equips graduates with transferable business and leadership skills that can be applied across multiple sectors and countries.

For a student living in the midwest who likes business but is also attracted to travel, international opportunities and people-focused careers, the programmes at TUS in Athlone and at ATU in Sligo and Letterkenny, alongside the new Bachelor of Business Studies in Global Luxury & Experience Management in Shannon, could be exactly the types of modern degrees that helps turn broad interests into a rewarding global career.

askbrian@irishtimes.com