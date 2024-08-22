Have your say: Do you think mobile phones should be banned in schools?

The Minister for Education is planning to ban mobile phones from all second-level schools in response to research which links use of devices to student distraction and cyberbullying. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

On Wednesday, Minister for Education Normal Foley told The Irish Times that she plans to ban mobile phones from all second-level schools in response to research which links use of devices to student distraction and cyberbullying.

While most second level schools either restrict the use of mobile phones or oblige students to place them in lockers, Foley said she was convinced a wider ban was the best way forward.

The Minister pointed to progress made by primary schools and parents’ associations to make childhood “smartphone-free” by introducing voluntary bans outside school time in recent years. As a primary school parent or teacher have you found this to be the case?

