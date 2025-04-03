Grants extended to students with household incomes of up to €115,000

An expansion in eligibility thresholds for student grants will see learners from households with incomes of up to €115,000 entitled to financial support for the first time. Photograph: iStock

An expansion in eligibility thresholds for student grants will see thousands of learners from households with incomes of up to €115,000 entitled to financial support.

About half of all third level students receive State grants which cover the €3,000 student contribution completely or in part.

Students are being encouraged to apply to Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) following the opening of applications of student grant funding for the 2025/26 academic year.

The improvements will take effect from September this year. Students and their families are being advised to try the Susi’s website (susi.ie) “eligibility indicator” tool.

The changes come days after Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless signalled that about half of all third-level students who are not eligible for grants could face an increase in college fees of up €1,000 this year if cost-of-living supports are reduced or scrapped.

The €3,000 annual “student contribution” has been lowered to €2,000 for the past three years.

Mr Lawless said this week that lowering college fees across the board by €1,000 over the last three years was not a “progressive” move and boosting student grants could be a fairer way of improving access to third level and reducing costs for struggling students.

Increases in thresholds for access to student grants in the coming academic year

Among the key changes in student grants for the coming year include:

An increase in eligibility thresholds which will see undergraduate students whose reckonable income is under €115,000 eligible for a €500 student contribution fee grant;

A 15 per cent increase in maintenance grant income thresholds for all eligible undergraduate, postgraduate and Post Leaving Cert students;

Income thresholds for full-time undergraduate student contribution grants have also increased by 15 per cent and income thresholds for the part-time undergraduate fee contribution and the postgraduate fee contribution have increased to €64,315;

The amount a student can now earn outside term time has also increased from €7,925 to €8,424;

Mr Lawless said significant improvements to the scheme will benefit a wide range of applicants.

“The announcements today represent a further significant step in easing the financial burden on students attending further and higher education,” he said.

“The substantial increase in the thresholds for grants means a greater number of students will now be eligible for grant support.”

He said the Government was aware that the cost of going to college can be very difficult for families and every year these costs have been increasing.

“This is why we have now expanded the scheme, significantly increasing the threshold to assist students and their families.”

Students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course to apply. They can supply the details of the course they hope to study and update their course choice online at a later date.

In addition, students who received funding in the 2024/25 academic year and are progressing to the next year of the course must submit a renewal application.

Students are advised to apply early as a high number of applications are expected over the coming months.

Susi says it aims to have a decision with as many applicants as possible before the start of the new academic year and applications received on or before the priority processing dates will receive priority assessment.

The priority processing dates are June 5th 2025 for renewal applications and July 10th 2025 for new applications.