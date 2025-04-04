‘Skill, baby, skill’: Plan to attract global research leaders to Ireland following US trade shock

Ireland plans to launch a new “global talent recruitment initiative” this summer aimed at attracting established research leaders and rising stars from abroad, according to Minster for Higher Education James Lawless.

This initiative responds directly to events in the US where sweeping cuts to federal research funding by the Trump administration and rising uncertainty are affecting job opportunities for scientists.

Mr Lawless said the initiative will offer highly competitive packages, combining research funding, start-up support and infrastructure investment.

The call will focus on strategic areas critical to Ireland’s future economy, including life sciences, digital and AI, sustainability, healthcare, semiconductors, and food systems.

He said it will align closely with the priorities of IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland and support the goals of Impact 2030, the national research and innovation strategy.

“With geopolitical uncertainty on the rise, now is the moment to position Ireland as a magnet for top global talent. Our message is clear: Ireland is open to great science, open to innovation, and open to the best minds in the world,” Minister Lawless said.

Minister James Lawless, and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the opening of a new building at DCU which accommodates over 3,000 science, health, engineering and computing students. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland’s reputation for academic freedom, strong institutions and industry partnerships made it a “compelling destination”, he added.

Mr Lawless was speaking in advance of a Government’s trade forum on Friday where he said Ireland’s response to the US trade developments will also focus on mobilising the country’s skills system to support affected sectors and workers.

The Minister said that Ireland must “double down” on its core strengths of talent, skills and research to sustain competitiveness and seize opportunities emerging from global shifts.

“Ireland will lead with our people. We will act swiftly to attract world-class researchers to Ireland, and to deliver the skills and talent industry needs to adapt and thrive,” the Minister said.

“We are an agile, science-led country with a strong education and research system. That’s how we’ve bounced back from past crises and that’s how we’ll respond now. We will ‘skill, baby, skill’.”

In parallel, Mr Lawless confirmed that he will be engaging with industry to identify specific actions to support sectors most impacted by the new US trade measures.

Ireland’s further and higher education systems will be central to the response, he said, and his department was already mobilising supports for reskilling and upskilling through traineeships, apprenticeships and subsidised college courses.

“We have built a flexible and responsive system that can move quickly. Whether it’s digital manufacturing, AI, or regulatory skills in sectors like biopharma, we can target provision and scale it fast,” the Minister said.

He pointed to the biopharma sector that is responsible for over €42 billion in exports and employing 50,000 people. This is a clear example of where proactive, skills-led responses are already under way.

A projected shortfall of 3,000 skilled graduates in the sector is being addressed through targeted investment in digital and regulatory training, partnerships with industry, and expansion of programmes at all levels from apprenticeships to PhD.

“It is at times like this that the critical role of my department comes to the fore, working hand-in-hand with industry to deliver the right skills, in the right place, at the right time,” Mr Lawless said.

He emphasised that Ireland’s long-term resilience will depend on sustaining its position as a knowledge-driven economy.

“The strength of our workforce, the quality of our research, and the depth of our innovation capacity have been the bedrock of Ireland’s success for 30 years. We will build on those foundations now to secure our future.

“This is a time for leadership and ambition. Ireland is ready to step up, to lead with talent, lead with science, and lead with skills.”