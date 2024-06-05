Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams: Live reaction to day one as students sit English papers

* Leaving Cert students had English paper one at 9.30am ahand home economics at 2pm

* Junior Cycle students had English at 9.30 and religious studies at 1.30pm

Exam weather: ‘It’s fierce warm, alright’

Meteorologists across the globe are familiar with the phenomenon of exam weather. And yet, it comes as a surprise every year...

Patiently waiting for #LeavingCert weather to kick in 🌞🤣 Best of luck to everyone who is sitting their exams today 🫶



Mario Rosenstock

‘It was smack bang in the middle of Euro ‘88. Naturally, the weather was amazing’

We’ve been asking entertainers, politicians and celebrities about their Leaving Cert memories.

Mario Rosenstock is our latest contributor.

He recalls the exams kicking off in less than ideal circumstances.

“It was smack bang in the middle of Euro ‘88, when Ireland qualified for their first major tournament ever,” he says. “And also, of course, naturally the weather was absolutely amazing. And, so, the two greatest things you can imagine in Irish life: Ireland qualifying for a major tournament, the sun splitting the stones and I’m in doing soiscéal Peig.”

Hands of a child studyingLeaving Cert student. Photograph: iStock

Parents’ Leaving Cert survival guide: ‘Help them focus on the next challenge’

As any parent will tell you, the entire household that experiences the Leaving Cert.

If the exams go badly, mothers and fathers can sometimes struggle with how to best support their children.

Our columnist and guidance counsellor Brian Mooney has some handy tips here for parents here.

“Help them focus on the next challenge,” he writes. “It can be helpful to your son or daughter to review the paper or papers immediately ahead. Simple questions around the nature of the exams can be very useful in helping your son or daughter to focus on what’s next.”

Leaving Cert exam diarists Leah O’Callaghan (18), Megan Glynn (19), Sean Cleary (18), Ratzinger Monteiro (19) and Daksh Wadhwa (16) at Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School. 23/05/2024 Photograph: © Fran Veale

And they’re off ...

Welcome to our live blog which will be charting reaction to this year’s State exams over the coming days.

It’s a nerve jangling time for students - especially for many Leaving Cert candidates who are facing into their first State exams following the cancellation of the Junior Cycle exams in 2021.

Peter McGuire interviewed the class of 2024 at Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School.

Five students from the school will, individually, share their exam highs and lows during the first week of the Leaving Cert exams in The Irish Times, as well as their hopes for the future.