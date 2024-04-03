‘It hits you in the heart’: Teacher considered leaving school over ‘ridicule’ on TikTok ]

A second level teacher said he considered leaving his school after the “heartbreaking” experience of seeing his image being used in fake TikTok videos by a student.

Dublin-based Ciarán Kavanagh told the annual conference of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) that he became aware of his image and those of other teachers circulating among students in what was intended to be a “humorous” video.

“When it happens – and though it could have been worse – you lose all sense of logic,” he said. “You think you’re trained to put up with it, you think you have thicker skin. But schools are, by and large, happy places and when you hear kids laughing, and you know that a video of you is circulating, you automatically think they are laughing at you.

“You feel like every time you turn a corner, and someone looks your way, they’ve seen this video, this concoction, which was just created for someone’s amusement. You feel like its directed at you.”

Mr Kavanagh said he considered leaving the school in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“Thankfully, management talked me down, but it was something that I never want to go through again and wouldn’t wish on anybody,” he said. “It hits you in the heart. It doesn’t make sense. You know you’re stronger than that – you can put up with the comments and the sly digs and the under-the-breath things in the classroom, but when it happens in such a public sphere and open way, it’s heart breaking.”

He added: “Every part of your heart and soul goes into the job – and then you start to question what did I do? What did I say? How did I upset them to make myself this figure of ridicule? That’s what I felt like for a very long time.”

Mr Kavanagh said he and school management reported the issue to An Garda Síochána, with officers coming into the school and, ultimately, identifying the student responsible.

“I chose not to find out which student was responsible – I didn’t want it to impact my relationship with them if I ever had to teach them,” he said. “We need to stand up to this issue – yes, they are children, but they also need to understand that they have responsibilities once they access the online sphere.”

Delegates at the ASTI’s annual conference backed a motion calling for the union to lobby for stronger laws to prevent online abuse and bullying.

The conference also heard that teachers are experiencing stress and mental health problems from being “always on” as well as pressure from parents.

Limerick-based teacher Dervilla Butler said staff were increasingly facing “aggressive and demanding expectations” from parents.

“When there are loud hurlers on the ditch, the game becomes exhausting,” she said, referring to parental threats made to sue schools, principals and teachers.

“A young teacher taking students to a match had a parent ring in to complain that their child was sunburned. Are things getting so bad we need to open up a conversation on what parts of the body teachers need to put the cream on?”