Former HSE manager shared sexual abuse images of ‘utmost depravity’ online, Mayo court hears

A former HSE manager in the west of Ireland who shared images and conducted conversations of “the utmost depravity” on the Kik live streaming platform appeared before Judge Eoin Garavan at a sitting of the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Thursday.

In May 2021, Peter O’Malley (47), Hawthorn Place, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, came under notice from the FBI in Philadelphia for his online activity on Kik.

As a result of intelligence forwarded to An Garda Siochana by the FBI, O’Malley’s home in Ballinrobe was searched and four devices were seized, two mobile phones and a tablet belonging to the accused and a work phone belonging to the HSE.

Det Gda Paula Griffin of the Mayo Divisional Protective Servíces Unit, told State prosecutor Patrick Reynolds on Thursday that O’Malley’s personal phone held 128,791 images and approximately 70 per cent of this material was of a legal and illegal pornographic nature.

Some of the images, Garda Griffin explained, contained images of children from approximately three years of age to teenagers being sexually abused.

The Garda witness continued: “Some of the images contained one adult abuser while the others involved multiple adult abusers.

“Some of the victims were visibly crying and screaming in the images”.

Garda Griffin said O’Malley was identified by the FBI as being the administrator, the person who facilitated entry on to the Kik website.

O’Malley appeared before Judge Garavan for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to sharing and distributing images of children under 17 engaged in explicit sexual activity or witnessing sexual activity.

It was revealed at Thursday’s hearing that O’Malley’s role with the HSE saw him organise vaccine clinics at McHale Park, Castlebar, and in Roscommon at the height of the Covid emergency.

However, he was suspended by the HSE in May 2022 when details of his online activity came to light and he formally resigned earlier this year.

Desmond Dockery SC, for O’Malley, asked the judge for leniency. He said that at the time of the offences, the defendant was at a low ebb working from home, drinking excessively, feeling isolated and turned to adult pornography for distraction.

Judge Garavan, who described what he had heard in evidence as ‘”shocking”, adjourned sentencing until November 25th but placed O’Malley in custody forthwith and remanded him in custody until the sentencing date.