Third-level open days: Questions Leaving Cert 2025 students should ask

College open days offer second-level students a chance to ask questions – jot down the answers and don’t be afraid to go back with more questions

Now that autumn is well under way, many Leaving Cert students will already be looking forward to next year and all that lies ahead. The 2025 CAO Handbook has already been made available for download (a must-read if you are applying to the CAO in 2025) and February 1st will mark the first deadline by which they will have to submit their first list of preferred third-level courses.

Between now and then (and indeed after that date) most third-level institutions will open their doors to future students. Open days offer prospective students an opportunity to explore and assess the course options that are on offer, while also giving an overall feel for the college campus and student life.

There are plenty of factors to consider before you make a decision about where you will study. Tailoring your questions to suit your own specific interests is advisable and if you are visiting more than one campus it is good practice to ask the same questions on each visit to get as measured an understanding of the institution as possible.

Jot down the answers and don’t be afraid to go back with additional questions – even after the event has ended. The following is a list of suggested questions that you might want to ask.

About the course

What topics and subjects are included in the curriculum?

What is the mode of instruction – is there a blend of in-person and online learning?

What methods are used to evaluate student performance?

What is the expected on-campus time commitment per week?

What are the minimum requirements necessary for admission?

Is ongoing assessment incorporated into the course structure?

Are there evaluations conducted at the conclusion of each term?

What is the typical class size for lectures?

Are there provisions for individual consultations with tutors?

Does the programme offer opportunities for international study experiences?

About your career prospects

How will the course make me more employable?

How have previous students performed after graduation?

Does the college maintain contact with alumni and collect data on their career progression?

What information do you have on that?

Do many students pursue further education or advanced degrees following graduation?

Tell me about the guidance counselling service.

About the college

Could you describe the range of amenities and facilities available to students oncampus?

What are the library opening hours?

What sporting facilities does the college have – is there a pool?

What types of resources are available for students with disabilities?

How accessible is the college – is it wheelchair-friendly?

How diverse is the campus?

About accommodation

What are my university accommodation options?

How much should I expect to pay for on-campus living arrangements?

When are the deadlines for submitting accommodation applications?

Does the students union have a list of approved private landlords?

Does the college offer specific advice to students about accommodation?

About costs

Does the college provide financial aid?

What are the relevant requirements/deadlines?

Does it offer scholarships?

Does the college have a full list of grants/bursaries that are available?

Who do I talk to about financial problems/issues?

Student supports