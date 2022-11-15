Most LGBTQ+ teens have heard homophobic remarks from school staff - report

Most LGBTQ+ students say they feel unsafe at school despite anti-bullying policies, according to a new survey. Photograph: iStock

A large majority of gay and transgender teenagers in Ireland say they have heard homophobic remarks from school staff despite anti-bullying policies aimed at protecting vulnerable students in schools.

The findings are based on an online survey of more than 1,200 LGBTQ+ students undertaken by academics at Columbia University, New York for BelongTo, an Irish organisation that supports LGBTQ+ young people.

The 2022 “school climate survey” asked second-level students in Ireland who identify as LGBTQ+ about their feelings of safety, instances of discrimination, experiences of harassment and availability of school-based supports in the most recent academic year.

Homophobic language and harassment of LGBTQ+ students remains ‘rife’ throughout second-level schools in Ireland

The research found that 76 per cent of such students said they feel unsafe at school despite national strategies and school policies aimed at promoting inclusive and welcoming school environments for all. In addition, some 69 per cent said they had heard homophobic remarks from other students, while 58 per cent said they had heard homophobic remarks from school staff.

One in three LGBTQ+ students say they skipped school to avoid negative treatment and said bathrooms, PE, sports facilities, locker rooms and lunchrooms are spaces where they are most likely to avoid due to feeling unsafe.

On a positive level, some 99 per cent of students said that they know at least one school staff member supportive of LGBTQ+ identities. This kind of support, according to research, leads to such students being more likely to feeling accepted by their peers, having an increased sense of belonging, and being less likely to miss school to avoid victimisation.

The report’s authors note that the use of homophobic language and harassment of LGBTQ+ students remains “rife” throughout second-level schools in Ireland. “This stark reality creates a hostile school environment for many LGBTQ+ students, presenting significant risks for their wellbeing, mental health, and educational outcomes,” the report notes.

Moninne Griffith, chief executive of BelongTo, said the research highlights the “urgent need” for educators, parents, schools, policymakers, and politicians to listen to students and learn from them.

“We need the Government to integrate LGBTQ+ awareness and inclusion into teacher-training courses and implement outstanding actions under the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy,” she said.

Sean says changing rooms are where he felt most vulnerable; 'That’s where I felt most unsafe, or in PE or a sport environment where you’re segregated from the girls,' he says. Photograph: iStock

‘I felt most unsafe in changing rooms, during PE or when you’re segregated from others’

After a very positive environment at primary school, Sean (17) says second level came as a shock.

“I’d realised I was gay in about sixth class but had been thinking of it since around 10. I came out to my family and close friends ... the environment I had at primary was very supportive,” says Sean, who opted not to use his real name to protect his identity. At second level, however, there were homophobic remarks in classes, on the corridors or in changing rooms – despite the school’s ethos as a pluralist setting where diversity is embraced.

The changing room, he says, was the worst. “That’s where I felt most unsafe, or in PE or a sport environment where you’re segregated from the girls,” he says. “There were comments and people doing things ... at one point a boy walked up naked, saying, ‘do you like that?’.”

The name calling, he says, grew into “outright bullying” in second year when he faced homophobic remarks both in school and in the neighbourhood. When the school was alerted, he says, it tried to be supportive by warning pupils at assembly. While the bullying stopped for a while, he says, it didn’t go away.

When he was called “faggot” on the street while walking his dog, Sean took matters into his own hands: he “named and shamed” the person on social media and warned that others would face the same consequences. “I think that caused a bit of fear. It died down then,” he says.

Now in fifth year, he says the atmosphere is much better. Sean helped set up a pride society for LGBTQ+ students and has sat down to discuss issues with the school principal.

“I don’t want anyone to experience what I have been through ... If a kid in my situation did not have the family support I had, it could have gone horribly wrong,” he says.

“There are still incidents happening in school. Changing rooms, for example, are areas that need to be watched; teachers need to be trained in how to deal with these issues. We need greater awareness and for the whole school to act together.”