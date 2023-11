Dublin Fire Brigade said five fire engines including a turntable ladder attended the scene of the fire on Main Street in Skerries. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Five fire tenders attended the scene of a blaze at a north Co Dublin pub on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí said the fire broke out at about 2.50pm at Bus Bar.

#Skerries



5️⃣ Five fire engines including a turntable ladder are on scene at a premises fire on Main Street Skerries



🚦 Traffic restrictions in place@DCCTraffic #Fingal pic.twitter.com/vDMGyuxtz6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 18, 2023

“No injuries have currently been reported,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Bus Bar said on social media it would remain closed on Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time,” it said.