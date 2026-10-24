Man’s body found at waste-recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man's body at a recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, have asked anyone with information to come forward

A man’s body has been found at a waste recycling facility in west Dublin.

An Garda Síochána said it was investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery at the plant in Clondalkin before 1am on Saturday.

“The body remains at the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct a technical examination,” the force said in a statement.

It said the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified and a postmortem would take place.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Ronanstown Garda station.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.