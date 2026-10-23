Irish man (62) detained in West Bank

International observers have said this year’s olive harvest has been one of the most violent in years, with numerous attacks on Palestinian farmers. Photograph: EPA

A 62-year-old Irish man is among a group of activists who have been detained by Israeli authorities in the West Bank.

People Before Profit Councillor Conor Reddy told The Irish Times that his constituent Ian Hutcheson was detained while supporting Palestinian farmers.

He said that the activists were in the West Bank to support farmers with the olive harvest amid attacks by Israeli settlers.

Hutcheson and 10 other solidarity activists from Italy, Germany, the United States, Britain and Australia were arrested on Thursday morning while visiting a Palestinian family.

International observers have said this year’s olive harvest has been one of the most violent in years, with numerous attacks on Palestinian farmers.

The Dublin North West councillor Reddy said that Ian Hutcheson travelled from Dublin to the West Bank two weeks ago as an act of international solidarity with the people of Palestine as they try to harvest their crops under constant threat of attack by Israeli settlers and police.

“Ian and 10 other solidarity activists were arrested yesterday in the village of Al Buweib while they were visiting a local family. They were not engaged in harvesting or other field action at the time of their arrest and Al Buweib is not in a closed military zone.

“It is outrageous that Ian went to the West Bank to offer support and protection to Palestinians as they harvested their crops, and for this he was arrested and detained and appears set to be deported.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance, a spokesperson said.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”