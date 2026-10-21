Ireland

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Mayo

Collision occurred on N5 at Lisgormin, Bohola, at approximately 5.15am

The fatal crash occurred in Co Mayo on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The fatal crash occurred in Co Mayo on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
James Cox
Wed Oct 21 2026 - 11:541 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has died in a crash in Co Mayo on Wednesday morning.

The collision, involving a single car, occurred on the N5 at Lisgormin, Bohola, at approximately 5.15am on Wednesday.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, the man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital for a postmortem. The coroner has been notified.

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The road was closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions were in place at Ballyvary and Bohola.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N5 at Bohola between 5am and 5.30am on Wednesday, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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James Cox

James Cox

James Cox is a news reporter for The Irish Times