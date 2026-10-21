Man (20s) dies after being struck by a car in Co Cork

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the fatality near Mallow on Wednesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a car on Wednesday evening in Co Cork.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 5.45pm on the N20 at Burnfort, near Mallow.

The male pedestrian was fatally injured and his body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, also aged in his 20s, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road will remain closed overnight and local diversions are in place, the Garda said in a statement.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place on Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area of the N20 at Burnfort between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday and who may have camera or dash cam footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.