Narrow Water bridge components arrive by barge from Belgium

The barge, Caroline, travelled from Belgium carrying sections of the bridge that will open next year between Cornamucklagh and Narrow Water. Photograph: Louth County Council

Key parts of the Narrow Water bridge that will link counties Louth and Down next year have arrived in Warrenpoint harbour following a five-day voyage from Belgium.

Welcoming the arrival of the barge, named Caroline, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it marks “a major milestone” in the construction of a bridge “that will do far more than connect two shores”.

A major part of the deck of the bridge, plus a pylon, were transported by the barge, accompanied by the Multratug 29 tugboat, which left Belgium on October 15th, crossing the North Sea.

A second barge, the Karel Victor, carrying the remaining section of the bridge’s fixed span, left Belgium on Sunday and will take seven days or so to arrive, subject to weather and sea conditions.

Once open late next year, the bridge, which is funded by the Government’s Shared Island programme, will link the Cooley peninsula and the Mournes. It is expected to unlock major economic opportunities.

“Seeing its structures now making their way across the water is a reminder that this long-held vision is fast becoming a reality,” said Martin, who described Narrow Water as “a landmark project” for the Shared Island initiative.

When it is completed, the 195m, two-span, cable-stayed bridge will connect Cornamucklagh, near Omeath in Co Louth, with Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in Co Down. It will carry vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The installation of the two-part fixed span will be completed within eight to 12 weeks. The shorter northern span of the bridge will be able to open, allowing marine traffic to continue using the Newry river.