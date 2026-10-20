Ireland

Elderly couple die in fire at Co Cork house

Roof of the property in Innishannon collapsed, making search operations difficult

Fire fighters at the scene of a fatal house fire at Raheen, Crossbarry, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Fire fighters at the scene of a fatal house fire at Raheen, Crossbarry, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Olivia Kelleher
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 12:541 MIN READ

A couple in their 70s have died in a house fire outside Innishannon, Co Cork.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Cork City and County, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and gardaí, responded to the incident at about 8am on Tuesday.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus when entering the burning building at Raheen, near Crossbarry.

It is understood the roof of the house collapsed, making search operations difficult. 

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The bodies of the victims were recovered by firefighters. Conditions were described as challenging. 

Units of the fire brigade from Cork city and county attended at the property and brought the fire under control. They remain at the property. Gardaí and paramedics also attended. 

Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire. The local coroner has been informed and an inquest will be held at a later date. 

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