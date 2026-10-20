Data centres plan in Co Waterford refused planning permission after backlash

Local residents in Kilmeaden reflect on the cost of data centres. Photographs: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Planning permission sought to transform a former cheese factory site in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford, into a data centre campus has been refused over concerns about its impact on the “character” of the village.

The contentious proposed development, which received hundreds of submissions, was met with significant backlash from locals.

The proposal was submitted to Waterford City and County Council by Crag Rathnew DC Limited, a subsidiary of Irish company Echelon Data Centres, and local property developer Kent Homes in September 2025.

Alongside three data centres, a solar farm with more than 43,000 panels and an energy centre building with 16 gas-powered turbines, it detailed two apartment buildings comprising 48 apartments, alongside offices, a community centre, gym, supermarket and a childcare facility.

Those opposing the plans previously raised concerns over noise, emissions, light pollution, strain on water services and depreciation of house value.

Refusing permission, the council said the applicant failed to demonstrate there was “existing capacity in the electricity grid” to support the development.

It also pointed to a lack of “significant onsite renewable energy” to power the proposed development.

The council said the proposed project would have potential for “significant adverse impacts” on the environment and would be contrary to the sustainable development of the area.

Noting its scale and design, and its proximity to neighbouring homes, the council said the development would result in “excessive visual intrusion” and could also affect the character of Kilmeaden village.

“It is considered that the proposed development would represent a disproportionate impact on the amenities of the area,” it said, adding that “loss of village character” would be contrary to local development plans.

The council also said the site was not served by an adequate wastewater network to accommodate the development.

It said it was also not satisfied the applicant adequately demonstrated the project would not give rise to potential of “flood risk”.