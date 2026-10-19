More than €650,000 spent on fire-safety works at Farmleigh House

Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets US president Donald Trump at Farmleigh House, Co Dublin, in September. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

More than €650,000 has been spent on fire-safety works at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park after an inspection found defective doors that would not close properly and gaps in fire protection.

An internal assessment of the historic Dublin property – which is used as accommodation for visiting heads of state and other dignitaries – identified dozens of issues, including two locations where fire doors were needed but none were fitted.

Internal documents estimated the cost of works to improve safety for visitors and members of the public would be around €853,000, excluding VAT.

Records released under Freedom of Information detail spending so far of €653,000, excluding VAT, with the final bill yet to be settled.

The work was carried out after an assessment in August 2022 found significant safety issues including fire doors that did not close when released.

An inspection identified missing and damaged seals, gaps around the tops and sides of doors, and several examples of an issue termed “non-compliant hold open”.

One door had a large crack in its panel while others were warped or got caught on the floor when swinging shut.

According to the project documents, 104 internal doors, windows or cabinet doors would need to be upgraded or replaced.

Separately, new escape signage, fire stopping and electronic security locks were also required, according to the records.

A business case prepared in the summer of 2024 suggested construction would take about a year but that the house would remain available for use while the works were under way.

It said planning permission was not required as the work would be classed as maintenance of a protected structure.

Asked about the project, a spokesperson for the Office of Public Works (OPW) said the works were necessary to bring the historic property “in line with current fire-safety building regulations”.

They said: “As a result of an internal fire-safety report of the building, revised upgrades were carried out including fire-stopping measures, upgrading multiple internal doors and windows, upgrading of electronic security locks, and other necessary fire-safety and security improvements.

“These structural protection works are designed to safeguard occupants during a fire or emergency.”

The spokesperson said the works had to be completed carefully to protect Farmleigh House’s original features, furniture and artwork.

“Although this project is nearing completion on site, the OPW is unable to provide final costs until account is agreed,” they added.