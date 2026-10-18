Male cyclist (60s) seriously injured following incident in Schull

The man was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí in west Cork are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident in Schull on Sunday.

Shortly after 9.30am, local gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a male cyclist in his 60s was found unresponsive on the R592 at Corthna, Schull.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road will remain closed, and local traffic diversions will be in place overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning, particularly those with camera footage. Motorists with dashcam footage are also urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.