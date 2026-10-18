Ireland

Male cyclist (60s) seriously injured following incident in Schull

The man was found unresponsive on the R592 at Corthna, Schull

The man was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The man was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Kitty Holland
Sun Oct 18 2026 - 21:571 MIN READ

Gardaí in west Cork are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident in Schull on Sunday.

Shortly after 9.30am, local gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a male cyclist in his 60s was found unresponsive on the R592 at Corthna, Schull.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road will remain closed, and local traffic diversions will be in place overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

READ MORE

Are public sector workers all as badly off as strikes might suggest? This is what the data says

A generation late: 900,000 children have been denied treatment at the overdue Children’s Hospital

My lawn is full of mushrooms. Do they pose a health risk?

Leaving shares to a spouse at death can make more sense than a lifetime transfer

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning, particularly those with camera footage. Motorists with dashcam footage are also urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter