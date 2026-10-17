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Public sector strikers cannot expect a raise without working for it

Agreeing to pay increases for obsolete workflows makes no sense

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Sat Oct 17 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

Sir, – Wednesday’s reporting that unions “argue pay terms must be agreed before other issues are addressed” misses a fundamental transactional reality from the conversation. Surely, before signing a contract for a service, you expect to know what service you’re agreeing to pay for?

We live in an age of rapid technology advancement, artificial intelligence, and the digital transformation of work. These are areas where the public sector continues to lag considerably behind yet is ripe for improvement.

It is entirely reasonable to insist that measurable productivity benefits and modernisation targets go hand in hand with additional pay. These conditions cannot simply be brushed aside to be agreed after pay deals are locked in.

No consumer or business would agree to pay an increasing yearly premium for manual tasks that basic digitisation or online processing can easily automate. Agreeing to pay increases for obsolete workflows simply because inflation exists without demanding modern efficiency makes no economic sense and does a disservice to the taxpayer. – Yours, etc,

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DARA McGANN,

Clonliffe Road,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – I wish to commend my fellow public servants on the turnout for Wednesday’s strike, as well as the public for their supportive reception on the streets. It demonstrated that collective action can reflect widespread anger over pay and inflation and apply real pressure on the Government.

What struck me most was the number of young workers participating in their first strike. I remain deeply concerned, however, that no one is effectively fighting for them on housing.

Many of my younger colleagues in medical and clerical roles have no realistic prospect of owning a home. They are forced to live with their parents far longer than my generation ever had to, pay exorbitant rents, or emigrate to achieve a decent standard of living.

These young professionals have done everything right – earned their degrees, secured employment, and pay their taxes – yet they are being locked out of a future here. I hope today’s action encourages more young workers to stand up and be heard. – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN CAHILL,

Kells,

Co Meath.

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