Teenager dies in collision between car and lorry in Co Meath

The N52 road has been closed in the vicinity of the crash to allow for a technical examination. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A teenager has died in a collision involving a lorry and a car in Co Meath.

The fatal incident took place at Johnsbrook, Fordstown, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. A postmortem is due to take place at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The lorry driver received medical attention at the site of the crash.

The N52 road has been closed in the vicinity of the crash to allow for a technical examination.

Witnesses travelling on the N52 between Fordstown and Clonmellon between 12pm and 1pm and who may have dash cam or camera footage are asked to contact investigators at Navan Garda station.

Earlier, the Garda appealed for witnesses after a cyclist in his 80s was seriously injured in a crash with a car.

The incident took place on the R341 Ballyconneely Road in Clifden, Co Galway, at about 2.40pm on Monday.

The man is in a critical condition at University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí in Clifden are investigating.