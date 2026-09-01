Tuesday morning will be mainly dry – but worse weather is to come later

Conditions will worsen through Tuesday afternoon as cloud builds and more persistent rain develops in some areas. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Tuesday morning is expected to be mainly dry with scattered showers and sunny spells.

However, conditions will worsen through the afternoon as cloud builds and more persistent rain develops in Ulster. The rain could turn heavy at times near northern coasts, according to Met Éireann.

A second spell of rain will move into the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 15 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

The bad news is that the outlook from Tuesday is for showers or more persistent rain each day. The wind is expected to become breezy at times too.

The unsettled weather is likely to make itself felt on Tuesday night, which is expected to become wet and breezy. Rain is forecast to move up from the southwest, turning heavy at times.

It is expected to feel humid with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest winds. The winds will be strong and gusty at times along Atlantic coasts. It will turn drier over Munster by morning.

Wednesday is expected to be a breezy day with cloud and overnight. Rain will clear to the northeast in the morning and early afternoon.

However, a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells will follow from the southwest. The forecast is for a warmer day than previous days with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

There will be some bright or sunny spells and a few showers for Thursday before wet weather becomes widespread from the Atlantic later in the day or overnight.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing later.

Current indications suggest it will remain unsettled into next weekend, and it will turn a bit cooler and fresher too.