Teenager (15) killed at Donegal rally named locally

The teenager killed following an incident at the Donegal International Rally on Saturday has been named locally as Tadhg Callaghan Carter (15).

Tadhg was one of a group of three teenagers who were shunted into a field by the force of a passing rally competitor in the event at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said they continue to investigate the sudden death of the teenager.

The St Eunan’s College student was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital but was pronounced dead later that evening.

“Shortly before 5:00pm, Emergency Services and Gardaí were alerted following an incident involving a participating vehicle at Trentagh, close to Kilmacrennan, ‘Location 15 on Special Stage 12 Gartan,” gardaí said in a statement.

“A spectator (a male in his mid-teens) was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“The local coroner has been notified, and a port-mortem examination will be arranged.”

Event organisers Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club confirmed on Saturday evening that the remainder of the event has been cancelled. It is the first spectator death at a Motorsport Ireland event since 2012.

The road has since been reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were present at ‘Location 15 on Special Stage 12 Gartan’ on Saturday 20th June 2026, particularly those with mobile phone or dash cam footage in the area,” gardaí added.

Tadhg had just completed his Junior Cycle exams and was due to enter Fifth Year in September.

The school said it was with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the school community learned of the sudden and tragic passing of their student.

The statement said: “Tadhg was a deeply valued and popular member of our school community, and his loss will be felt deeply by his classmates, friends, teachers, and everyone who knew him.

“We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Tadhg’s parents, brother, sisters, extended family and his wide circle of friends at this time of unimaginable grief. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them all.

“As a school community, we will come together to support one another, especially Tadhg’s classmates and friends, over the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

St Eunan’s College will open on Monday to support students, parents, staff and the whole school community from 11am.

A book of condolence will be available in the College chapel. There will be a short prayer service at 12pm followed by light refreshments in the college canteen and courtyard.

Parish priest of Gaoth Dobhair, Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh, said Tadhg’s had reminded everyone about the fragility of life.

He asked people to pray for the family and friends of the young boy but also for all those involved in the incident.

“News of such a loss casts a shadow of sadness over the entire Donegal International Rally and the wider motorsport community. It has touched hearts across Donegal and far beyond, reminding us all of the fragility of life.

“At this heartbreaking time, we remember especially the young man’s family, whose hearts are burdened tonight by a grief beyond words.

“We also hold in our prayers the driver and co-driver, together with their families, friends and support teams, who will carry the weight of today’s tragedy in their own hearts.

“We remember too the emergency services, marshals, volunteers, organisers, fellow competitors, spectators, and all who witnessed or were affected by this tragedy. Dia libh uilig anois agus i gcónaí.”

Tadgh’s GAA club, Glenswilly, have suspended all its activities in light of their young player’s sudden passing.

They are also asking the public to respect the family’s request for privacy at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station at 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.