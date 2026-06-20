Ireland

Teenager killed in incident during Donegal International Rally

Organisers confirm cancellation of remainder of event after male youth dies and other spectators injured

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Motorsport Ireland and gardaí have asked members of the public to refrain from sharing images or videos of the incident on social media. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Glen Murphy
Sat Jun 20 2026 - 21:451 MIN READ

A boy in his mid-teens has died following an incident at the 2026 Donegal International Rally on Saturday.

The teen was among a group of spectators injured in the incident involving a car taking part in the event at Trentagh, near Kilmacrennan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene about 8km from Letterkenny.

The teenager was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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The incident took place during the 12th stage of the event. A Motorsport Ireland (MI) spokesman confirmed that the vehicle involved left the road on a left-hand bend and collided with a number of spectators.

Event organisers Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club have confirmed that the remainder of the event has been cancelled.

Gardaí and MI have asked members of the public to refrain from sharing images or videos of the incident on social media.

MI said in a statement posted online it and gardaí have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Two other spectators were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

The Donegal International Rally is the largest motorsport event on the island of Ireland.

The MI spokesman said some 100,000 spectators were expected for the weekend’s event with more than 200 vehicles taking part.

It is the first spectator death at a MI event since 2012.

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Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist