Gerry Adams arrives in London for Troubles-era civil case

The former Sinn Féin president is being sued by three victims of IRA attacks

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London Photograph: PA
Mark Paul Royal Courts of Justice, London
Mon Mar 09 2026 - 10:291 MIN READ

There was a heavy police presence in central London this morning for the beginning of a Troubles-era civil case against Gerry Adams.

The former Sinn Féin president is being sued by three victims of IRA attacks - Jonathan Ganesh, John Clark and Barry Laycock - who allege he is personally liable for the bomb attacks in Britain.

They include the Old Bailey bombing in 1973 and explosions in Manchester and London’s dock lands in 1996.

The claimants are suing Adams for a nominal £1 in damages.

Barry Laycock, a victim of the 1996 Arndale shopping centre bombing stands outside the High Court in central London ahead of a civil claims trial against former Irish republican leader Gerry Adams. Photograph: Getty Images
Adams has always denied being a member of the IRA.

The case, which will play out over this week and next in the Royal Courts of Justice, is the first time Adams will be cross examined in a British about whether or not he was in the IRA.

There were five police vans parked outside the court complex on Strand in central London when it opened at 9am, as well as a smattering of Adams’s supporters with Irish tricolours.

The case was expected to get underway at 10.30am.

