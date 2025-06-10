Number of children in consistent poverty rises by `staggering’ 45,000, report shows

The report says funding for the Early Start programme should be `significantly scaled up in Budget 2026'. Photograph: PA Wire

The number of children in consistent poverty rose by a “staggering” 45,000 to more than 103,000 last year, a report published on Tuesday says.

The Child Poverty Monitor, published annually since 2020 by the Children’s Rights Alliance, says the increase is “deeply concerning” and comes despite major economic growth in 2024.

It says: “These are children for whom a decent standard of living and aspirations of a better future diminish day by day. This poverty is not inevitable. Policy decisions and budget investments determine the fate of these children and young people.”

Consistent poverty means living in a household with an income less than 60 per cent of the median (€16,558 for a single person in 2023) and also unable to afford two of more basics like a second pair of sturdy shoes or to live in a warm home.

Oh housing, the report says constantly increasing homelessness figures – the latest for April showing there were 4,775 children in emergency accommodation – shows “current policy is not working” and is “inflicting untold trauma” on children.

Thousands of children, though not homeless, live in overcrowded conditions.

Overcrowding has effectively doubled in Ireland from 2021 to 2024, says the report. It calls for a Government examination of the impact of overcrowding on children and young people.

The report notes referrals to Tusla increased by 70 per cent since 2019.

“Last year’s budget allocation to Tusla was mostly to maintain existing levels of care, failing to acknowledge the spike in referrals and the increased complexity of cases. Budget 2026 cannot leave these children behind,” it says.

“We are calling for direct investment of €50 million to ensure our core child protection and welfare services are supported to help children most vulnerable in society.”

On income adequacy, it says: “The cumulative impact of continued rising costs has created a landslide effect for low-income families, meaning ensuring the very basic necessities, such as nutritious food or keeping your home warm become increasingly difficult.

“It is critical that [the Child Support Payment – a welfare payment to families dependent on social welfare in respect of each child] is increased adequately in Budget 2026, and that investment is sustained across subsequent budgets under this Government.”

The report says funding for the Early Start programme, which aims to deliver universal and targeted supports to families in poverty with babies and toddlers, should be “significantly scaled up in Budget 2026”.

While welcoming a commitment to introduce a Deis-plus category for schools in the most acutely deprived areas, the monitor notes not all children in poverty attend Deis schools – missing the enhanced supports provided.

Deis (Delivering Equality of opportunity In Schools) schools receive enhanced supports, allowing for smaller class sizes, additional literacy and numeracy supports and programmes to encourage optimum attendance and retention.

“We need to see the introduction of a dedicated fund for non-Deis schools so they can respond and support their students dealing with adverse childhood experiences,” says the alliance.