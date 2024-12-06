Trevor Deely case: Gardaí investigating disappearance have chased down nearly 900 leads

The last trace of Trevor Deely, who was aged 22 when he vanished, was a phone call from Dublin city centre to a friend after 4am on December 8th, 2000

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing 24 years ago this weekend, have investigated almost 900 leads as part of a cold case review.

Investigators have again appealed for anyone with information on the circumstances of Mr Deely’s disappearance to make contact.

The 22 year old bank worker, who is originally from Naas, Co Kildare, went missing in Dublin in the early hours of the 7th December 2000 after leaving his work Christmas party.

In the years since, Mr Deely’s case has been revisited several times by gardaí without success.

Last August, Mr Deely’s father Trevor Deely, who campaigned relentlessly for information on his son’s whereabouts, died.

In 2016, a Garda cold case team launched a review and reinvestigation of the young man’s disappearance. So far this has resulted in 876 leads being examined by the review team based in Pearse Street Garda station.

This included a search of three-acres of woodland near Chapelizod, north Dublin. A gun was uncovered in the search but it could not be linked to the disappearance.

“Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for information that will assist the Garda investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely. Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation,” the Garda said in a statement.

They have asked people to remember that there was a taxi strike on night of Mr Deely went missing and that the weather was extremely wet.

Before he went missing, Mr Deely called to his workplace at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place. CCTV shows him talking to an unknown male at 3.35am at the back gate of the premises.

“Gardaí are still looking to identify this male who may have information that could assist the investigation.”