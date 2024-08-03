Trevor Deely’s father never gave up hope of finding son, funeral told

Father of four Michael Deely of Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of Loughrea in Galway came to public prominence following the disappearance of his son Trevor (22) in December 2000. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A “courageous” father whose young son vanished without trace over 20 years ago “touched the hearts of the nation” as he never gave up hope of finding him and was kind enough to help other families with similar crosses to bear, his funeral mass has heard.

Father of four Michael Deely of Naas, Co Kildare and formerly of Loughrea in Galway came to public prominence following the disappearance of his son Trevor Deely (22) in December 2000.

Trevor went missing after attending his work Christmas party. He was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM at Haddington Road in Dublin shortly after 4am on December 8th, 2000.

Fr John Brickley told mourners at the Church of Our Lady and St David in Naas on Saturday morning that Michael made a “deep impression” on the public as he became involved in multiple media appeals over the years in a bid to find his son.

READ MORE

“As I was coming home yesterday evening around tea time people came on the radio talking about his courage and how he had made a deep impression on the nation. In a sense touched the hearts of the nation.

“The condolences [on Rip.ie] are extraordinary. Families and people who never met him but who have been praying for the family for decades. Families he helped along the way in so many ways as they were carrying their own story, their own cross whatever it may.”

Fr Brickley said that Michael, who was used to dealing with the media in his job at Bord Bia, made sure that Trevor became “a household name.”

“His extraordinary courage gave witness to what is possible when life tries to crush us. His courage in the face of great challenge was inspirational. He was the rock. He was the leader, gently, in family and working with all who might help [find Trevor].”

Fr Brickley stressed that Mr Deeley and his wife and “soul mate” Ann experienced much happiness in their lives even amidst the struggles associated with having a missing child. He said Michael adored his children and was overjoyed at the arrival of each and every one of his nine grandchildren.

“We can honour his memory by keeping hope alive always and never giving up in our lives on our journey whatever life brings our way,” he said.

Mr Deely’s grandchild, Megan, told all those who gathered for the Mass that although her grandfather moved to Kildare from the west of Ireland he never gave up championing Galway.

She said her grandfather was “the very definition of a gentleman, as pure as they come.”

He loved the GAA and would watch games with great intent. “When he was confident he would look at me and say ‘Well that’s it Curtains to Galway’ or “Goodnight to Kildare’ and sure enough he always called it right there is no doubt there,” she recalled.

Megan added the family would “forever remember” their last Christmas with their grandfather when “plates wiped clean” the guitar was whipped out and Michael began to sing.

“Sitting tall he was a glint in his eye as he confidently and with great gusto belted out the Fields of Athenry.

“So ‘Curtains to Galway’ and ‘Goodnight to Kildare’ – we love you grandad rest peacefully up there.”

Mr Deely was laid to rest at St Corban’s cemetery following 10am mass. Mourners were asked to give a donation, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.