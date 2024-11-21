IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Potential for serious damage to Irish economy as Trump reshapes trade, Ministers told; Snow falls as weather warnings in place

The latest news in Ireland and abroad including: Woman whose boyfriend was jailed urges others in controlling relationships to seek help; Dundalk voters give verdict on John McGahon

Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
Thu Nov 21 2024 - 06:51

Potential for serious economic damage to Ireland as Trump reshapes trade, Cabinet told

The Cabinet was yesterday given a stark warning about potentially damaging economic fallout for Ireland from the unsettled global situation and the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House in the new year.

In its first meeting since the start of the general election campaign, which has seen all parties make expansive spending promises for the next five years, senior officials have drawn up the starkest warning yet about the dangers to Ireland’s prosperity from factors outside our control.

Ministers were told that the world is in an “especially challenging time for global peace and security” and that it was likely that Ireland would feel economic consequences from this.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Forêt, located above O’Brien's Bar on Leeson Street, Dublin. The menu is a celebration of French cooking. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Forêt, located above O’Brien's Bar on Leeson Street, Dublin. The menu is a celebration of French cooking. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
  • Restaurant review: A masterclass in French classic cooking in Dublin 4: I’ve been banging on about the lack of proper French restaurants in Dublin for years. Loudly. And, until recently, to absolutely no avail. If dining trends are cyclical, the 2015 closure of Racine in London – where I once dined on Henry Harris’s famed tête de veau with sauce ravigote, minus the calf’s brain (something to do with supply, I was told, though it didn’t stop the obvious jokes) – marked the end of bourgeois cooking and the dominance of new Nordic cuisine and its small plates.

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

READ MORE

Podcast Highlights

Election Daily: What is Sinn Féin's 'peer review' of RTÉ Gaza coverage all about?

Listen | 22:10

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters