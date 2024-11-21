Your top stories on Thursday: Potential for serious damage to Irish economy as Trump reshapes trade, Ministers told; Snow falls as weather warnings in place

Potential for serious economic damage to Ireland as Trump reshapes trade, Cabinet told
The Cabinet was yesterday given a stark warning about potentially damaging economic fallout for Ireland from the unsettled global situation and the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House in the new year.
In its first meeting since the start of the general election campaign, which has seen all parties make expansive spending promises for the next five years, senior officials have drawn up the starkest warning yet about the dangers to Ireland’s prosperity from factors outside our control.
Ministers were told that the world is in an “especially challenging time for global peace and security” and that it was likely that Ireland would feel economic consequences from this.
