Your top stories on Thursday: American killed in Ballyfin was in Ireland to help son; Parties clash on rent freezes

The latest news in Ireland and abroad including: Irish woman in line for top White House role under Donald Trump, and readers on the Aviva Stadium atmosphere debate

US president Joe Biden meets president-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP
Thu Nov 14 2024 - 07:20

American killed in Laois five-star resort had just arrived in Ireland to try to help his son

An American man in his 60s had arrived in Ireland to assist his son amid concerns due to the way the younger man was acting, hours before the older man was fatally assaulted in the leisure complex of the luxury five-star resort Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois.

The victim’s son, who is in his 30s and is also from the US, is a suspect for the fatal assault, and remained in Garda custody on Wednesday night.

The crime scene inside the country house hotel, located on the 600-acre demesne, was sealed off throughout Wednesday, and underwent an examination by Garda forensic experts following the assault on Tuesday night. The victim, who had travelled from New York, was found injured and unresponsive just before 8pm.

Winter Woodland, Avondale, Co Wicklow
  • Christmas is coming: 12 family experiences to get you into the festive spirit: It might feel like the Halloween decor has only just been packed away but Christmas is fast approaching. How will you choose to celebrate the season this year? Whether you want to be dazzled by the lights at Dublin Zoo, soak up the Christmas cheer (and buy those last minute gifts) at a craft fair or you fancy a festive train ride – there’s luckily no end to the possibilities. We’ve put together suggestions of 12 fun things to do with the family across Ireland.

