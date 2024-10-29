Your top stories on Tuesday: Irish property tycoon’s secret €2.5m tax refund to wife; food industry tried to push State to oppose smoky flavour ban

Georgian opposition supporters rally to protest results of the parliamentary elections that showed a win for the ruling Georgian Dream party, outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi. Photograph: Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP

A forgotten deal, a €2.5m tax rebate: How an Irish property tycoon’s ‘worrying’ conduct kept him in bankruptcy

Bankrupt property tycoon Derek Quinlan, who still owes Irish taxpayers €403 million through State agency Nama, received a €2.5 million tax rebate from Revenue that he immediately transferred to his wife and hid from his insolvency administrators in the UK.

The money was used to fund their “living expenses”, which included €1,200 (£1,000 stg) per month spent on alcohol and close to £100,000 (€118,000) a year in rent on a six-bedroom London house, newly obtained UK court records show.

Mr Quinlan – one of the most prolific Irish property investors of the Celtic Tiger period, who lost his fortune in the 2008-09 crash – failed to disclose the tax rebate in 2018 to his UK insolvency administrators, who cited it among seven reasons last November why they blocked Mr Quinlan’s exit from bankruptcy.

READ MORE

The Big Read

Robin Caren a first year student at UCC who secured 9 H1s in the Leaving Cert at UCC. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

‘Early mornings worked best. I was at my desk at 4.30am’: How I got 9H1s in the Leaving Cert: Robin Caren, who secured top grades in all nine of her end-of-school exams, shares the secrets of her success

My remuneration ‘was substantial’: The interview transcript Derek Quinlan didn’t want made public: It’s just after lunch on October 2nd, 2023, at the offices of Begbies Traynor accountants, Canary Wharf, London. Bust Irish property tycoon Derek Quinlan (DQ) attends one of the most important meetings of his life.

Gerry Thornley’s early season URC review: Leinster pleased, Munster with work to do: Blink and you missed it. With rapid-fire speed, the first tranche of six matches have been and gone. And so, by the end of October, such is the lopsided nature of the rugby season that with nine-plus months until the Lions wrap up business in Australia, already one-third of the BKT URC season has been completed. her

Abandoned in Lebanon: How Ireland offered Syrian refugees a route to safety, then left them in a war zone: Sleeping on the streets after fleeing bombs; children out of school for years; medical treatment attempted at home due to fear of deportation – these are some of the horrors faced by Syrian families who were approved for resettlement to Ireland two years ago but have since been abandoned in a war zone.

Sleeping on the streets after fleeing bombs; children out of school for years; medical treatment attempted at home due to fear of deportation – these are some of the horrors faced by Syrian families who were approved for resettlement to Ireland two years ago but have since been abandoned in a war zone. US election: How bad do you want it, ladies? It is the ultimate battle of the sexes in the most visceral of elections, writes Maureen Dowd

Life & Style

‘There are times I regret having kids. They’re adults, and it’s now that I’m regretting it, which seems strangee’: Unconditional love and believing their children to be the best thing that has ever happened to them: that’s how parents should feel and think about their children, we’re led to believe. And, typically, many parents do, even if there are times the children drive them to distraction. But these are easy things to say. This is the socially acceptable position to take about parenthood, in all its chaotic splendour.

How can a child disappear in Ireland without the alarm being raised? Listen | 23:37

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters