Search to continue tomorrow in Wexford Harbour for teenager believed to have entered water

Search operations for a teenager in Wexford Harbour have been suspended due to loss of daylight and poor conditions, the Coast Guard has said. The boy is believed to have entered the water at about 2am on Sunday morning.

Coast Guard units and the RNLI will resume the search at 8am tomorrow, with assistance from Slaney Search and Rescue.

The Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter drone was on scene at 3.30am carrying out searches around Wexford Bridge where the man aged in his late teens is understood to have last been seen.

Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat searched the location during the early hours of this morning along with units from Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard. Gardaí are also at the scene.

The search was stood between 5am and 7.30am to allow for weather conditions to improve.

Gardaí said in a statement that they and local rescue services are currently conducting a search operation along the area of “Wexford Bridge and Harbour for a male (aged in his late teens) that entered the water in the early hours of Sunday at approximately 2am”.

“The RNLI and Coast Guard attended the scene immediately and conducted a search of the area. The search has resumed this morning at 8am, with the assistance of the R116 helicopter.”

Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter is based in Dublin and searches along the harbour, nearby Ferrcarrig and Raven Point.

A Coast Guard spokesperson added: “At approximately 2.05am, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in Wexford town where a member of the public was reported to have entered the water. Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat and Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter R117 were tasked to the scene, with the assistance of the gardaí who were also present on scene.

“Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 5am the search was suspended until 7.30am to allow local conditions improve for search operations. The search has now resumed with Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI and Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter R116 on scene.”