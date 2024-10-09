IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Ukraine arrivals may not be offered accommodation from March; up to 40% of homes listed for sale ‘already under offer’

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; gardaí cannot access seized Bitcoin now worth €350m; woman found dead in Belfast reported she victim of violent crime

Residents are seen leaving the area around Naples, Florida ahead of the approach of Hurricane Milton, which is set to make landfall this evening. Photograph: EPA
Wed Oct 09 2024 - 08:11

Ukraine arrivals from March would not be offered accommodation under new plan

New arrivals from Ukraine would not be offered accommodation from next March, under proposals being developed by senior Government officials. The measure is one of a range being explored as the State tries to reduce the numbers of Ukrainians living in publicly funded accommodation over the coming months.

It is understood that other options being considered by officials include the introduction of a new “maximum stay” rule focused on exiting Ukrainians who have been in State accommodation for the longest time first.

Mary Ward (22) was found dead by police at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast.

