Your top stories on Wednesday: Ukraine arrivals may not be offered accommodation from March; up to 40% of homes listed for sale ‘already under offer’

Ukraine arrivals from March would not be offered accommodation under new plan
New arrivals from Ukraine would not be offered accommodation from next March, under proposals being developed by senior Government officials. The measure is one of a range being explored as the State tries to reduce the numbers of Ukrainians living in publicly funded accommodation over the coming months.
It is understood that other options being considered by officials include the introduction of a new “maximum stay” rule focused on exiting Ukrainians who have been in State accommodation for the longest time first.
- Cab unable to access seized Bitcoin worth €350m: The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) is holding seized cryptocurrency worth almost €350 million that is it is unable to access.
- Up to 40% of homes listed for sale ‘already under offer’: Up to 40 per cent of the homes listed for sale on Irish property websites are already at sale agreed, making the problems faced by would-be homebuyers even more difficult than they realise, according to a new analysis.
- Fluent Irish requirement ‘a barrier’ to working-class young people becoming teachers: The need for fluent Irish is a significant impediment to more working-class young people becoming teachers, according to a report published on Wednesday.
- Woman found dead in Belfast reported she was victim of violent crime: A woman who was found dead in Belfast had reported to police in recent weeks that she had been the victim of a violent crime, the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland has said.
- Poverty risk ‘far higher’ for lone parents: Being or becoming a lone parent while their children are young more than doubles the chances of a person experiencing poverty, new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute suggests.
- Brendan O’Connor’s daughter unable to secure special class in mainstream school: RTÉ radio presenter Brendan O’Connor has expressed frustration at the difficulties in securing a mainstream secondary school place for his daughter Mary.
- Weather forecast: A cool day with any showers in Ulster and Leinster this morning tending to clear. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees. Tonight will be cold and dry in many areas tonight with clear spells. However, a few showers will affect the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with a touch of frost possible.
- Hurricane Milton: Over a million Florida residents ordered to evacuate: Floridians on Wednesday had one final day to evacuate or hunker down ahead of the Category 5 Hurricane Milton, potentially one of the most destructive ever to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida.
- Israel Defense Forces ceases military operations beside Irish peacekeeper base: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ceased military operations near to a base manned by Irish peacekeepers, Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said on Tuesday evening.
- ‘I want to ask someone out at work, and I am terrified’: Q: “I want to ask someone out at work, and I am terrified. One of my concerns, after the fear of rejection, is that my life at work might be hugely affected and I really love where I work and my career there.”
- I’m an expert in headlines that start with ‘I’m an expert’. Here’s why they’re everywhere: I’m an expert in the use of “I’m an expert” headlines in news media. Here’s why you’re seeing so many of them right now.
- After 15 years, Leinster and Munster rugby are back but it’s a changed world: Saturday’s URC rugby match between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park comes 15 years after their 2009 European Cup semi-final at the same venue.
The child sex abuse controversy engulfing Sinn Féin
Listen | 24:21
