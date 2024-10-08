Woman found dead in Belfast had reported she was victim of violent crime in recent weeks

Mary Ward (22) was found dead by police at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast, on Tuesday, October 1st

A woman who was found dead in Belfast had reported to police in recent weeks that she had been the victim of a violent crime, the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland has said.

Officers launched a murder investigation into the killing of Mary Ward (22) on Monday night.

She was was found dead by at her home in Melrose Street, Belfast.

The PSNI said the case has been referred to the Police Ombudsman because of previous contact between Ms Ward and the force.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the ombudsman confirmed it was investigating.

“Following Ms Ward’s murder, we received a referral from PSNI on Sunday evening. We have completed our initial review and have now commenced an independent investigation.

“In the weeks prior to her murder, Ms Ward reported to police that she had been the victim of a violent crime. Our investigation will focus on the police response to this report,” it said.

Ms Ward was found dead by PSNI officers at her home on Melrose Street last Tuesday.

Det Chief Insp Foreman, who is leading the investigation team, said: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Ward’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss.

“Specialist trained family liaison officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period.

“Whilst our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the exact circumstances, we believe that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday, September 25th,” he said.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date. I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101.

“You can also submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Photographs and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.

Commenting on the murder, Det Chief Supt Lindsay Fisher, head of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.

“This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

“As a police service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime. The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

